Here's When Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 Will Premiere

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return to the small screen as the host of the beloved television show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) for its 15th season. With worldwide popularity since its debut in 2000, KBC challenges participants with a wide array of questions across various topics, offering them a chance to win huge prize money. The upcoming season promises a fresh and tech-savvy format, as revealed by Amitabh Bachchan earlier in June. Adding to the excitement, Sony TV has recently released a new promo video on social media, announcing the premiere of KBC season 15 on August 14.

“Gyaandaar, Dhandaar aur Shaandaar tareeke se, Kaun Banega Crorepati aa raha hai aapse milne ek naye roop mein!” read the caption. The video opens with thumping music, following which Amitabh Bachchan makes a grand entry. Soon, the crowd erupts in cheers and claps, welcoming the veteran host with a standing ovation. Dressed in a sleek, black suit, and sporting salt-and-pepper hair, Big B greets the crowd and participants warmly.

In the promo video, Amitabh Bachchan shares what viewers can expect from the 15th season. “5G ki speed se upgrade hoke naya approach ke saath iss naye daur mei aap sabhika swagat hai. (Upgrading from 5G speed, you are welcome in this new era with a new approach)”, he says before reminding us to brace ourselves for a “new beginning.” There are also glimpses of a few contestants who marked their presence on the stage.

Kaun Banega Crorepati will release a day prior to Independence Day on August 14 at 9 pm on Sony TV. Last year, a homemaker from Kolhapur, Kavita Chawla, emerged victorious on the 14th season of the quiz-based reality show, winning Rs 1 crore prize money. Although she qualified for the Rs 7.5 crore question, the contestant decided not to take a risk and quit the show, receiving Rs 1 crore.

Back in 2021, Amitabh Bachchan during an ongoing Kaun Banega Crorepati episode, featuring his daughter Shweta Bachchan, revealed why he decided to host the game show. The veteran actor shared that since he was not getting any film offers, he opted to host KBC. But as we now know, KBC proved to be a boon for him and the show reigns in the TRP charts even after 2 decades.