Hina Khan Gets Trolled For Her Latest Look, Netizen Calls Her 'Makeup Ki Dukaan'
1-MIN READ

Hina Khan Gets Trolled For Her Latest Look, Netizen Calls Her 'Makeup Ki Dukaan'

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 19:10 IST

Mumbai, India

Hina Khan made her acting debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. (Photos: Instagram)

Hina Khan is in the showbiz industry for 14 years now. She often drops gorgeous photos of herself on social media.

Hina Khan’s social media is a treat for her fans. The actress often drops gorgeous pictures on her Instagram handle, leaving everyone in complete awe. However, on Tuesday, Hina Khan left her fans divided after she shared a series of photos in a glittery outfit.

In the pictures, Hina was seen posing in a silver glittery outfit. She ditched accessories and let her outfit take centre stage. With glam makeup and bold red lip-share; the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress looked gorgeous as ever. “You can never have too much glitter," the caption of her post read.

However, Hina Khan’s photos left netizens divided. While some appreciated her look, others expressed disappointment with her ‘too much makeup’. “U don’t need this much makeup, Hina u look damn pretty in lesser make-up also," one of the fans wrote. Another user commented, “makeup ke dukan". A couple of users also called her ‘ugly’. Check out her post here:

Hina Khan is in the showbiz industry for 14 years now. She made her acting debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she portrayed Akshara. The Rajan Shahi show also starred Karan Mehra in the lead. After quitting YRKKH, Hina participated in Bigg Boss and emerged as one of the finalists. Hina then acted in a number of popular TV and web series. Not only that, but she also made some glitzy appearances at prominent international events including the Cannes Film Festival.

Hina Khan will next be seen in Rahat Kazmi’s directorial film Country of the Blind. The short film also stars Shoib Nikash Shah, Ahmer Haider, Anushka Sen, Namita Lal and Jitendra Rai in pivotal roles. The project is currently in its post-production. However, details about the same have not yet been revealed by the makers.

Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal
  1. hina khan
  2. TV
first published:June 20, 2023, 19:10 IST
last updated:June 20, 2023, 19:10 IST