Hina Khan Slams 'Blue Tick' Verification Culture, Says ‘Our True Achievements Define Us’

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan, isn’t just a talented actress but also known for her candid and fearless voice. Her recent post sparked conversation when she spoke against purchasing a verified badge on social media platforms. Hina didn’t hesitate to criticize the trend and highlighted how this ‘verification’ can now be easily obtained by almost anyone for a mere amount, blurring “the clear cut notions between genuine and fake, authentic and pretentious.” She shared her thoughts, highlighting that our true achievements and experiences define us. She urged her fans to be authentic, rather than depending on the ‘Blue Tick’ validation.

She adds, “The real treasure lies far from this coveted blue tick. I want to impart a crucial understanding to my remarkable fan base—our genuine achievements and experiences are our truest badges of honour. They define our core and our uniqueness, much more than a blue symbol on a digital platform ever could. The blue tick doesn’t bear testament to our struggles or successes, it doesn’t represent our journey.”

“Consider this: if one day Instagram decides to retract my blue tick, would it impact my effort, my hard work, or my journey? Not in the slightest. I am not defined by a programmed computer’s validation, but by my labour, my journey, and my accomplishments We need to be more compassionate and less algorithmic. In a world that blooms from the nurturing of a community, nothing screams true authenticity louder than the support we lend each other and the love that comes back in return,” she explained.

Hina Khan further added, “My avid supporters and dedicated fans, it’s important to see past the ‘Blue Tick’ and understand the depth of our capabilities. The essence of our authenticity and truth lies within each of us, deeply nestled in the rugged landscape of empathy and realism. While the blue tick might raise our social status, it does not measure our real worth. Our real worth lies in our actions, intentions and how we treat those around us.”

In a lengthy Instagram post, Hina Khan shared her perspective on the issue and included a screenshot of her original Twitter post, where she expressed her views after a fan suggested she should purchase verification.

Hina garnered support not only from her fans but also from fellow actors like Monalisa, Delnaaz Irani, and Meet Bros’ Manmeet Singh, among others.

Other than Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina Khan is known for her work in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5. She has also participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11.