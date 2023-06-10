Hot! Tejasswi Prakash Goes Bold, Wears a Sexy Backless Red Dress at Her Birthday Bash; See Photos

Tejasswi Prakash, one of the most popular television actresses, on Friday, left everyone in awe as she celebrated her birthday in style. The actress made a bold fashion statement as she donned a jaw-dropping backless red dress for her intimate bash. Pictures and videos of her are going viral on social media with fans praising her look and fashion sense.

Tejasswi Prakash, better known for her performance in Naagin 6, took her fashion game up a notch with this daring ensemble. She opted for a red colour body-hugging backless dress. The vibrant hue perfectly complemented her radiant smile. Tejasswi accessorized her bold outfit with minimalistic jewelry. She opted for a pair of statement earrings. Her locks were styled in a bun style and her makeup was kept radiant. Boyfriend Karan Kundrra was also spotted. He was seen helping her come out of the car. Tejasswi’s parents were also seen.

Take a look at the celebration here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The photographs from the birthday bash have since taken social media by storm, with fans and followers praising Tejasswi’s bold fashion choice. One of the fans wrote, “Teju is looking drop dead gorgeous.” Another wrote, “Queen Prakash spotted, happy birthday.”

On the work front, the popular actress is currently busy playing the roles of Pratha and Prarthana in the supernatural series, Naagin 6. She is also active in the Marathi film industry.

In a recent interview, when asked about their wedding speculations, Tejasswi mentioned that she wants to keep her marriage plans ‘secret’ and does not want to talk about it until it actually happens. She also admitted that getting married is ‘very important’ to her. “I am in love. I am a little superstitious. I feel the more I talk about it, the more people tend to take the jinx off the beautiful things in your life." she had said.