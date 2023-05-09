How Amitabh Bachchan's Three Words 'Destroyed' Shaktimaan Fame Mukesh Khanna's Career

Mukesh Khanna is a name synonymous with Shaktimaan. His impeccable acting skills and baritone voice have often been compared to that of Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan. When he was a TV star, this comparison affected his career quite a lot.

Mukesh Khanna first gained fame for his role as Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra’s epic series, Mahabharat. Later, he was roped in for the role of a superhero, Shaktimaan which catapulted him to fame and made him a household name. Before his work in serials, he had starred in many movies and had already made a reputation for himself in the industry.

He also starred in many very popular ad films. One such ad showed Khanna coming down the stairs in a suit and boots, surrounded by females. As per reports, the Shaktimaan actor told in an interview that after seeing this, Amitabh Bachchan allegedly reacted by saying, “Copy karta hai". He also added that he never heard this directly from the Baghban actor, and it was hearsay.

However, he reportedly admitted that it was a matter of self-respect. Ever since he got the tag of being a “copy actor", Mukesh Khanna appeared in only four movies which flopped at the box office. After the films, he turned to the small screen and it was during this time that he got the golden opportunity in Mahabharat which earned him fame and proved to be a milestone in his career.

Mukesh Khanna has worked in Saudagar, Saugandh, Yalgaar, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Barsaat, Hera Pheri and many others. He has also worked in other TV serials like Chunni, The Great Maratha, Chandrakanta, Maharana Pratap and Jai Hanuman, to name a few. Last year, the actor announced that the 90s kid’s favourite TV show, Shaktimaan will be back, and this time on the silver screen. As per his announcement, a young star to play the lead role was yet to be finalised. The big-budget trilogy will be bankrolled by Sony Pictures, as per reports.

