How Much Does Pranali Rathod Earn For Playing Akshara In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai remains favourite among audiences, standing tall as one of India’s longest-running daily soaps. Pranali Rathod, who essays the character of Akshara on the show, has impressed viewers with her extraordinary talent. Fans love seeing her chemistry with co-star Harshad Chopda, who has equally impressed the audiences with his presence on the show. As Pranali receives all the love for her character, have you ever wondered about her per episode remuneration? Let’s delve into the details.

As per reports from Tellychakkar, Pranali, who has garnered a strong fan base, is currently in high demand in the TV industry. It has been revealed that her fee for each episode stands at an impressive Rs 55,000.

Interestingly, among the cast members of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda, takes the highest per-episode fee. The actor reportedly charges Rs 60,000 for each episode.

Pranali Rathod grabbed attention with her recent purchase of a new SUV. The stress bought a stylish black Tata Harrier.

Pranali Rathod in an interview with Hindustan Times talked about her struggling days. She recalled facing numerous rejections, which led her to almost giving up on her acting career. “It was quite difficult to bag my first project. I used to step out with my Mumma for auditions and spend my entire day auditioning. I used to face so many rejections. There came a point when I felt like I don’t think I’m meant to do this,” she said.

“I was not able to get anything and I had invested a year already. I used to think, ‘Main iske liye bani nahi hoon. But my family was very supportive. My mom always asked me to learn from those rejections, she was my biggest motivator. She has struggled with me all along,” the actress added.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen several transitions in its lead cast over the years. Initially, Hina Khan and Karan Mehra played lead roles after which Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan took charge.

From October 2021 onwards, the show entered its third generation with Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda stepping into the lead characters’ shoes.

Apart from Pranali and Harshad, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has a talented ensemble cast. The show features actors like Neeraj Goswami, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Swati Chitnis, Ali Hasan, Karishma Sawant, and many more.