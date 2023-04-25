How Much Is Shiv Thakare Charging For Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

Shiv Thakare is one of the most popular figures on Indian television right now. He has participated in a number of reality television shows including Bigg Boss Marathi, Bigg Boss Season 16 (Hindi) and Roadies. Over the years, he has amassed a sizable fan base. His involvement in the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has sent his fans into a frenzy. In his interview with TOI, Shiv confirmed that he will feature in the show. He described the programme as his “dream come true" and claimed it was always on his to-do list. Shiv said, “I’m thrilled about facing the ultimate series of khatras in this epic show under the guidance of action guru Rohit Shetty.”

Fans are now eager to find out how much Shiv Thakare is charging from the producers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. According to reports, he has been offered a large sum of money to participate in the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Shiv Thakare will reportedly receive Rs 5-8 lakh per episode or somewhere between Rs 10-16 lakh per week. Shiv’s enormous popularity and the buzz that his involvement in the show has created among viewers are demonstrated by this remarkable compensation.

Nyrraa Banerji, an actress best known for her part in the television series Diya-Drishti, has reportedly been approached for the show and talks with the producers are now taking place. Rapper Dino James is also on the shortlist for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. One of the best rappers in the nation, Dino just appeared on the rap reality series MTV Hustle.

The 13th season of the action-packed reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, which features risky stunts, will premiere soon. The audience is anticipating it with eagerness. Well-known film director Rohit Shetty will host the show once again. The premiere date for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 will be announced soon. Although the schedule for Khatron Ke Khiladi has not yet been made public, reports indicate that the show will premiere in July 2022, and may air every weekend on Saturday and Sunday, on the Colors channel.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here