How Nakuul Mehta Celebrated Two Years Of His Character Ram Kapoor From Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2; Watch

Nakuul Mehta is one of the most prominent faces in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actor is best known for his performance in the popular soap opera Bade Achhe Lagte Hai season 2 and season 3, co-starring Disha Parmar. Earlier, television and film actor Ram Kapoor set the benchmark, impressing viewers with the 2011 serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hai. He played the role of Ram while actress Sakshi Tanwar essayed the character of his wife Priya. But Nakuul seemed to effortlessly slip into the shoes of Ram Kapoor and stole the hearts of the audience with his impeccable acting chops and charisma.

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmer’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 completed two years this August. The show first aired on August 30, 2021, running successfully till August 11, 2023. Reminiscing the days, Nakuul on Wednesday turned nostalgic as he dropped glimpses of a fan-made video of his on-screen character Ram Kapoor from Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 on Instagram. “Two years to Ram Kapoor from Bandra on your television,” he captioned the post.

The video captured Nakuul Mehta’s Ram Kapoor in various moods and emotions in an overlapping display of images. Papon’s Prem Theme, from the movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha played in the background.

The video did not take much time to make its way into the hearts of Nakuul Mehta’s fans and ardent viewers of the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai franchise. Many of them claimed missing Nakuul Mehta on-screen as Ram Kapoor again. While one user commented, “Sir, thank you for being our RK from Bandra and my Ram Jiju,” another lamented, “Ram Kapoor from Bandra deserves all the love. I miss him and his goofiness, his bad jokes, and his charming nature.” “We’re definitely not done with Ram Kapoor or his Priya. Hoping to see the two of you back on our screens, to warm our hearts in the not-too-distant future,” noted a third individual.

Nakuul Mehta shot to fame with his performance in the much-loved television show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He was also a part of Ishqbaaz, where the actor was paired opposite Surbhi Chandna. In 2015, Nakuul hosted the sixth season of India’s Got Talent too. Proving his versatility as an actor, the 40-year-old even ventured into the OTT platform, bagging two web series - I Don’t Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend. He was last seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3.