How Sanjivani Fame Actor Sanjit Bedi Left The World At A Young Age

Audiences who have grown up watching the popular television serial Sanjivani - A Medical Boon would surely remember Dr Umesh Omi Joshi’s character. Late actor Sanjit Bedi portrayed this role and won many accolades for his performance. There is an interesting story behind how Sanjit bagged the role of Dr Umesh Omi Joshi. Reportedly, Sanjit was working as a Video Jockey in Mumbai, when he got the offer to play this character. Dr Umesh Omi Joshi’s character was an AIDS patient but enjoyed every moment of life.

Sanjivani’s creators required an actor who could match the carefree vibe of the role. They called him for the audition and Sanjit lived up to their expectations by impressing them with their act. He was immediately roped in for the role, and the rest is history. After the success of Sanjivani, Sanjit got the chance to enact key roles in many daily soaps like Koie Jane Na and Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka. Sanjit’s fame was short-lived. He succumbed to a viral brain ailment on June 23, 2015, at the age of 38 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. His funeral took place at the Chandanwadi crematorium, Marine Lines.

Actor Karanvir Bohra, Sanjit’s colleague, told IANS in an earlier interview that Sanjit was admitted to the ICU of Bombay Hospital for the past one and a half month. He suffered from a brain virus for a year and a half. Besides the brain ailment, Sanjit’s health degraded due to other problems as well. He first suffered from malaria, then Shingles and the problems kept on piling up for his health. Sanjit is survived by his wife Rekha Bhatia, who he met in Mumbai and was always supportive of his acting career.

Sanjit’s last project as an actor was Hamari Betiyoon Ka Vivaah, directed by Krishan Sethi and Manish Singhania. He enacted the role of Rajdeep Malhotra in this serial. Rajdeep’s role was first played by actor Vikas Sethi, but then he was replaced by Sanjit. Producer Siddharth Malhotra told Telly Chakkar that Vikas didn’t have enough dates that’s why he left the serial. Sanjit had told Telly Chakkar that he was excited to play Rajdeep’s role.

