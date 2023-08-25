ICYMI: Amitabh Bachchan Grooves To Kajra Re On Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 Sets

Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is one of the most popular game shows on Indian television. The latest season began on August 14. In the recent episode, the megastar recounted his experience filming the song Kajra Re with his son Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. What’s more, Amitabh also grooved to its tunes on the show.

In the episode, the contender on the hot seat was Abhishek Garg. As he prepared to answer the 12th question for Rs 12,50,000, Amitabh Bachchan asked him which poet is linked to the old Delhi neighbourhood after which Piyush Mishra’s band Ballimaaraan is named. The contestant correctly answered that it was Mirza Ghalib. Amitabh Bachchan then goes on to say that a reference to Purani Dilli was used in his song Kajra re, which also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. He said, “Usmein hum teeno the tab humari bahu nahi thi ab ban gayi hai, bahu thi Abhishek the aur hum the… uss gaane main bol the…"

Amitabh Bachchan then requested the production team of KBC 15 that the Kajra Re song be played, and he grooved to its fast-paced tunes.

The song is from director Shaadi Ali’s film Bunty Aur Babli, which was released in 2005. The film starred Rani Mukerji as Babli and Abhishek Bachchan as Bunty, two small-town individuals who turn into frauds.

Earlier in one of the episodes, Amitabh Bachchan disclosed an intriguing fact about Madhuri Dixit Nene and her relationship with the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The contestant on that episode was asked, “Which animal acts as an umpire in the film, Hum Aapke Hain Koun?" The contestant answered correctly that it was a dog. Amitabh Bachchan revealed that Madhuri Dixit adopted Redo, the dog who played Tuffy, following the film’s release.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan had hinted at changing the format of the show when announcing the new season. As part of the show’s redesign, the creators added a Super Sandook as a new twist in the game. The candidates must answer questions back-to-back in ten seconds, and each correct answer earns them Rs 10,000. It seeks to provide contestants with the opportunity to resurrect what they have lost. Another new aspect in the show is Desh Ka Sawal where the audience is allowed to choose a question in the game

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs Monday to Friday at 9 p.m. on Sony TV.