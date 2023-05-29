ICYMI: Calm Down Fame Rema And Kapil Sharma Vibe To Chalte Chalte

Nigerian singer Rema made an appearance in the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. In conversation with host Kapil Sharma, the singer shared fun instances from his life and his visit to India. The two were also seen matching steps to the singer’s popular song, Calm Down, whereas Kapil taught him a few lines of an iconic Hindi song.

Kapil requested Rema to sing the classic Chalte Chalte Mere Ye Geet Yaad Rakhna song from the 1976 movie Chalte Chalte. He tried to teach Rema the lyrics of the song and Archana Puran Singh explained what the lines meant. Kapil was also seen joining Rema in jamming the song.

In the episode, Kapil was seen teaching Rema popular Bollywood dialogues. The singer was quick to grasp the dialogues and said that he thinks he can grasp Hindi if he stays in India for a year. Archana joins in the conversating, suggesting that the singer could very well feature in Bollywood films. Rema promptly adds, “Bollywood watch out, I am coming soon."

Rema also shared his experience of performing with Nora Fatehi. He said, “It was really amazing to see her on stage and put me on stage on the afro beats made by Guru, and she even taught me how to dance."

Kapil inquired about the singer’s personal life as well. He asked Rema if he had a girlfriend, which the singer denied. Kapil acted surprised that he does not have a partner despite being a huge star. The host jokes that the singer is wasting his time. Rema replied, “I am not wasting time, I am just confused because there are so many girls around me."

When asked about what he likes the most about India, the singer mentioned, “I would say the people, the people are loving, welcoming. There is so much love in the air. They are very nice and helpful, everywhere I went, they embraced me like their own, so I felt at home." The Nigerian singer is on a tour of India.

