Imlie New Promo: Sai Ketan Rao Plays NRI Business Tycoon Agastya Upadhyay

Popular TV show Imlie has been one of the most loved shows for its storyline and compelling characters. However, in response to a decline in TRP ratings, the show’s creators decided to embark on another generation leap, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the arrival of the new Imlie. Now, finally, the makers have released an intriguing new promo, introducing Adrija Roy as the new Kairi, the next Imlie, and Sai Ketan Rao as the lead actor, Agastya Upadhyay. This exciting twist has ignited a wave of anticipation among viewers.

The new promo shared on Instagram teases an exciting plot twist. In the promo, Imlie is seen singing in a desi bar, and fate brings Agastya, an NRI business tycoon to the same location when his car breaks down. As Agastya watches Imlie’s performance, he forms some negative assumptions about her and attempts to offer her a significant sum of money to work for him. However, Imlie declines the offer and proves him wrong. It will be exciting to see how Imlie and Agastya’s romance develops in the show, especially with Sai Ketan Rao sporting a new and eye-catching hairstyle in the promo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

The promo was shared with the caption, “Apne sammaan ko khone ke liye nahin, balki apne jeevan ko sahara dene ke liye bar mein kaam karti hai Imlie. Aise mein kya use Agasthya ki offer hogi manzoor? Waqt dega jawaab, Imlie ke iss naye daur mein!Dekhiye, #Imlie, 11 September se, raat 8:30 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par.”

Sai Ketan Rao shared his thoughts about this new journey on social media. He wrote, “A new journey begins as Agasthya Upadhyay with Imlie season 3. A story where two opposite worlds collide, and meet Agasthya a man with clear goals, bold and ambitious. Need all your blessings & and support.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAI KETAN RAO (@saiketanrao)

On the other hand, Adrija Roy also expressed her excitement, thanking the creators and the audience for this opportunity. She wrote, “It’s time for every girl to take their stand, fight for their dreams, and show the so-called society that we can. I am heartily welcoming you all to watch my upcoming show. All your love and support is much needed for #IMLIE and I know my family will never disappoint me. So please stay tuned to @starplus for your favorite shows. Thank you for giving me this opportunity @gulenaghmakhan Ma’am."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrija Roy ❤️ (ADDY) (@adrija_roy_official)

Sai Ketan Rao was last seen in the Star Plus show Chashni, while Adrija Roy was seen in the Colors TV show Durga Aur Charu.