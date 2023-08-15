Independence Day 2023: Bharti Singh, Rajveer Singh and Other TV Actors Express Love For The Country

India is celebrating Independence Day on Tuesday, August 15. On this special day, social media is flooded with citizens expressing their love for the country and posting pictures with tricolour. Our television celebrities are no different. From Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Dino James to actor Kushal Tandon, Bharti Singh and Rajveer Singh; several television stars have shared Independence day messages.

Dino James, who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, shared Independence day wishes with fans and said, “It is not just a date on the calendar; it’s the cadence of the collective struggle and triumph of our heroes. As a rapper, I weave the threads of our diverse culture into verses that echo the spirit of India. My rap is the representation of the new India. Nothing fills me with pride more than putting India on the global map through my music. Happy Independence Day, India!”

Dino’s KKK 13 co-contestant and singer Rashmeet Kaur also added, “When I was a kid, I used to rehearse all the patriotic songs well before Independence Day. My first ever performance on stage was ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’ when I was in class third which left the audience teary-eyed. The melodies of patriotism that celebrated our nation’s freedom became a huge part of the foundation of my musical journey.”

Comedian Bharti Singh also posted a family picture online, sharing a glimpse of how she and her husband Haarsh celebrated Independence Day with their son Golla. Check out her post here:

Rajveer Singh, who is know for essaying the role of Abeer in Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan also extended Independence Day wishes to his fans. “Independence Day is a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless brave souls. Most of the time my father was away from home to serve the nation, and I used to miss him. As I grew up, I understood the significance of what he was doing for India. My father is my biggest hero and a warrior I admire. Today, I want to take this opportunity and thank all the heroes of our nation and their families who have been strong and supportive. Let us honour their legacy by upholding the values of freedom, unity, and progress,” he said.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Jay Soni also shared an Independence Day special post on his Instagram handle. Kushal Tandon also dropped a picture in which he can be seen posing with the tricolour.

Among others, Abhishek Nigam, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma also shared photos from their Independence Day celebration.

Samridhii Shukla, who plays the role of Saavi in Saavi Ki Savaari’ also shared, “On this day, let’s celebrate our liberation, and I pray that our freedom remains a launchpad for victories yet to unfold. Happy Independence Day, a tribute to our past and a resounding call for a limitless future."