Indian Idol 10 Fame Ashish Kulkarni And Marathi Actress Swanandi Tikekar Are Now Engaged

Indian Idol 12 fame and singer Ashish Kulkarni got engaged to Marathi actress Swanandi Tikekar in a dreamy ceremony held in Mumbai on July 24. The engagement ceremony was a close-knit affair, attended by their nearest and dearest. The couple surprised their fans when they made their relationship public just a few days ago, and now, their engagement pictures are making round on social media.

Ashish Kulkarni posted a series of romantic photos with Swanandi and expressed his happiness captioning the pictures with a heartfelt message, “You are my home, my only home! #Engaged." The post was adorned with a red heart and infinity emoji. The singer’s friends, fans, and fellow celebrities flooded the comment section with well wishes and love for the couple.

Swanandi Tikekar also shared her excitement by sharing adorable snapshots from the engagement ceremony with Ashish. In her caption, the actress announced, “And We’re Engaged!" Fellow actress Amruta Khanvilkar was quick to congratulate Swanandi, leaving a sweet message on her post. Other celebrities like Sayli Kamble and Shreya Bugade also joined in to extend their heartfelt wishes to the happy couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swanandi 🌸 (@swananditikekar)

At their engagement ceremony, Ashish Kulkarni exuded elegance and charm in a navy blue nawab suit, while Swanandi Tikekar looked absolutely beautiful in a radiant pink gown. As the engagement pictures circulate on social media, fans are left in suspense, as the couple has chosen to keep their wedding date under wraps for now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashish Kulkarni (@ashishkulkarni.music)

Both Ashish Kulkarni and Swanandi Tikekar have a strong presence in the entertainment industry. Ashish gained immense popularity after his impressive journey in Indian Idol season 12, where he competed with other notable contestants like Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. Hailing from Pune, he also runs his own YouTube channel called Ashish Kulkarni Official, where he showcases his musical talent.

On the other hand, Swanandi Tikekar has made her mark in the Marathi TV industry with notable shows like Dil Dosti Dobara, Abhalmaya, and Dil Dosti Duniyadari. Being the daughter of renowned Bollywood actor Uday Tikekar, known for his roles in films like Golmaal and Raees, Swanandi has carved her own path and also emerged as a singing sensation by winning the Marathi reality show Singing Star. Additionally, she had the opportunity to host Indian Idol Marathi the following year, further cementing her position in the industry.