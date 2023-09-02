India's Best Dancer 3: Contestants Celebrate Chandrayaan-3 Success In Special Episode

The dance reality show India’s Best Dancer 3 continues to captivate its viewers with breathtaking performances every weekend. This week promises to be an extra-special treat as the contestants will dazzle the audience in a themed episode titled Dance Ka Triple Dhamaal. In this unique episode, two participants will team up with one choreographer. Adding to the fun, this week a special judge, actress Moushumi Chatterjee will join Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. Now, as per the latest reports, among the remarkable acts, the judges were particularly moved by a heartfelt tribute performance dedicated to the success of Chandrayaan-3.

Contestants Vipul Khandpal and Samarpan Lama, together with choreographer Pankaj Thapa, put on a performance as a tribute to the country’s achievements. They demonstrated the scientists’ challenges and unwavering commitment to making history by being the first country to land on the Moon’s South Pole. Their performance, set to the soothing tunes of Lehra Do from 83 and Sapna Jahan from Brother reportedly drove the judges to tears.

Reportedly, Moushumi Chatterjee was deeply moved by the tribute. A report by Pinkvilla stated that after watching the performance, she remarked, “A lesson we should learn from Chandrayaan 3 is never to lose hope. I remember the tension when it was about to land. I even told my housekeeper not to disturb me until Chandrayaan 3 reaches its destination. I don’t have words to express it. Proud to be Indian."

Not just the special judge, but even the renowned choreographer Terence Lewis, praised the performers. As per the report, he exclaimed, “What an act! Hats off to all three of you who choreographed this outstanding performance. Pankaj, Vipul, and Samarpan, you made us proud today in dance. The emotional depth of your performance is remarkable. The quality of your dancing, the passion, and the way you portrayed the mindset of scientists through your formations are commendable. This act is not just iconic; it’s history in the making."

He went on to highlight the significance of the Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on the Moon’s surface. He emphasised the importance of triumph after a long period of struggle and mentioned that this symbolises the pride that comes from perseverance in the face of adversity.

India’s Best Dancer Season 3 is judged by Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Sonali Bendre. Jay Bhanushali hosts the show, which airs on Sony TV every Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m.