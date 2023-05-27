India's Best Dancer 3: Host Jay Bhanushali Breaks Barriers By Donning Heels

Get ready for an electrifying episode of India’s Best Dancer 3 as the show celebrates nostalgic beats from the ’90s and mesmerising dance styles from around the world. The contestants are geared up to leave a lasting impression on the judges - Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur, and Sonali Bendre. In the coming episode, Norbu Tamang with his choreographer Tushar Shetty, sporting flamboyant pink wigs and shimmering costumes, are all set to captivate the audience with their performance on the iconic ‘Baby Baby Mujhe Log Bole.’ However, that is not just all. Host Jay Bhanushali will then leaps into action, inviting another choreographer Swetha Warrier to join them on stage. Jay asks Swetha to share her expertise and teach the boys some “Adaa."

The dynamic duo, Norbu and Tushar show off sultry dance moves under the guidance of the talented Swetha. But there’s another twist awaiting. Jay, with the help of Vartika Jha, will be seen bravely donning high heels, setting the stage ablaze.

Vartika takes on the role of a mentor, leading Norbu Tamang, Tushar Shetty and Jay Bhanushali on a journey to master the art of dancing in heels to the beats of ‘High Heels Te Nachche’.

While Vartika and Norbu are sure to leave everyone awestruck with their flawless catwalk, it’s Jay, who will effortlessly steal the spotlight as he rocks the ‘High Heels’ and completely slays the look.

Jay Bhanushali’s remarkable acting abilities are matched by his exceptional talent as a host and entertainer on the stage of India’s Best Dancer season 3.

With his captivating skills, he will be holding the attention of viewers, leaving them engrossed and glued to their TV screens in the upcoming episode.

With excitement reaching its peak, get ready for an exciting twist in the journey of India’s Best Dancer season 3. The focus is now on the top 13 contestants as they gear up for an intense battle.

Akshay Pal, Boogie LLB, Norbu Tamang, Sushmita Tamang, Hansvi Tonk, Samarpan Lama, Shivam Wankhede, Vipul Khandpal, Aniket Chauhan, Anjali Mamgai, Shivanshu Soni, Apeeksha Londhe and Ram Bisht are all determined to showcase their incredible dancing skills that seem to know no limits.