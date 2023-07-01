CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Mona SinghBigg Boss OTT 2Puneet SuperstarLeonardo DiCaprioAriana Grande
Home » entertainment » Television » India's Best Dancer 3: Kushal Tandon's 'Crush' Reveal Leaves Sonali Bendre 'Blushing'
1-MIN READ

India's Best Dancer 3: Kushal Tandon's 'Crush' Reveal Leaves Sonali Bendre 'Blushing'

Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 10:56 IST

Mumbai, India

Khushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi graced the stage to promote their show Barsatein. (Credits: Instagram)

Khushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi graced the stage to promote their show Barsatein. (Credits: Instagram)

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon made surprising revelations on the show. Kushal Tandon left everyone surprised when he made a candid confession about his childhood crush while Shivangi talked about her dance journey.

India’s Best Dancer 3 is all set to enthral audiences with a special ‘Baarish’ episode, taking viewers on a nostalgic journey back to innocent childhood days and the magical monsoon season. The upcoming episode will feature the stars of the much-anticipated show ‘Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka,’ Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon, who will grace the stage with their presence and bring forth some unexpected revelations.

During their appearance, Kushal Tandon left everyone surprised when he made a candid confession about his childhood crush. As the atmosphere lightened with playful banter, Kushal revealed that the esteemed judge, Sonali Bendre, happened to be his childhood crush. The revelation made Sonali blush and brought a smile to the audience’s face. Kushal also shared a picture with Sonali Bendre on his social media, captioning it, “My one and only crush from my childhood days."

While, Shivangi Joshi, shared her passion for dance and opened up about her struggles as an aspiring dancer. She revealed that she used to attend dance workshops at the prestigious Terence Lewis Academy, showcasing her dedication and love for the art form. She also reminisced about her experience auditioning for a popular dance reality show that was judged by the renowned duo, Geeta Ma’am and Terence Lewis. Despite showcasing undeniable talent, Shivangi’s dance journey took an unexpected turn as she wasn’t selected by the discerning judges.

As the episode unfolded, both Shivangi and Kushal were spellbound by the incredible talent displayed by the contestants. They were particularly enthralled by the performances of contestants Samarpan and Shivam, who managed to leave a lasting impression on the celebrity guests and judges alike.

The entertainment quotient on the show reached new heights when Shivam had the unique chance to woo Shivangi in a cute date set up on stage, perfectly capturing the essence of ‘barsatein.’ The segment added a delightful touch of romance and light-heartedness to the show, leaving the audience entertained.

As the weekend approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere of India’s Best Dancer 3 ‘Baarish Special’ episode. The show promises to deliver captivating performances and unforgettable moments, making it a must-watch for all dance enthusiasts and fans of Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon. The special ‘Baarish’ episode on ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ will air this weekend on Sony TV at 8 pm.

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. news18-discover
  2. kushal tandon
first published:July 01, 2023, 10:56 IST
last updated:July 01, 2023, 10:56 IST