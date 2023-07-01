India's Best Dancer 3: Kushal Tandon's 'Crush' Reveal Leaves Sonali Bendre 'Blushing'

India’s Best Dancer 3 is all set to enthral audiences with a special ‘Baarish’ episode, taking viewers on a nostalgic journey back to innocent childhood days and the magical monsoon season. The upcoming episode will feature the stars of the much-anticipated show ‘Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka,’ Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon, who will grace the stage with their presence and bring forth some unexpected revelations.

During their appearance, Kushal Tandon left everyone surprised when he made a candid confession about his childhood crush. As the atmosphere lightened with playful banter, Kushal revealed that the esteemed judge, Sonali Bendre, happened to be his childhood crush. The revelation made Sonali blush and brought a smile to the audience’s face. Kushal also shared a picture with Sonali Bendre on his social media, captioning it, “My one and only crush from my childhood days."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KUSHAL TANDON (@therealkushaltandon)

While, Shivangi Joshi, shared her passion for dance and opened up about her struggles as an aspiring dancer. She revealed that she used to attend dance workshops at the prestigious Terence Lewis Academy, showcasing her dedication and love for the art form. She also reminisced about her experience auditioning for a popular dance reality show that was judged by the renowned duo, Geeta Ma’am and Terence Lewis. Despite showcasing undeniable talent, Shivangi’s dance journey took an unexpected turn as she wasn’t selected by the discerning judges.

As the episode unfolded, both Shivangi and Kushal were spellbound by the incredible talent displayed by the contestants. They were particularly enthralled by the performances of contestants Samarpan and Shivam, who managed to leave a lasting impression on the celebrity guests and judges alike.

The entertainment quotient on the show reached new heights when Shivam had the unique chance to woo Shivangi in a cute date set up on stage, perfectly capturing the essence of ‘barsatein.’ The segment added a delightful touch of romance and light-heartedness to the show, leaving the audience entertained.

As the weekend approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere of India’s Best Dancer 3 ‘Baarish Special’ episode. The show promises to deliver captivating performances and unforgettable moments, making it a must-watch for all dance enthusiasts and fans of Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon. The special ‘Baarish’ episode on ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ will air this weekend on Sony TV at 8 pm.