India's Got Talent 10: Anupam Kher Steps In As Guest Judge, Fills In For Wife Kirron Kher

Anupam Kher took on the role of a replacement judge on the immensely popular reality show, India’s Got Talent. The actor stepped in for his wife, Kirron Kher, who was unable to be a part of the show’s tenth season due to health reasons. Fans were ecstatic to see the versatile actor grace the judging panel alongside Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, and Arjun Bijlani. India’s Got Talent Season 10 features an esteemed panel of judges including Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, and Badshah.

Anupam Kher shared his experience on social media, posting photographs from the show’s set alongside Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, and Arjun Bijlani. The pictures showcased the camaraderie between the judges as they posed together with infectious smiles. Anupam looked dapper in a white shirt, striped tie, brown blazer, trousers, and shoes, while Shilpa dazzled in a high-slit green gown paired with matching heels. Badshah opted for a casual yet stylish look, sporting a blue and white shirt, black trousers, and trainers.

Anupam Kher captioned the post, “It was a pleasure to be a replacement judge for Kirron for a day on India Has Got Talent, along with the loving, affectionate, and talented team of Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, and Arjun Bijlani. Thank you, Sony TV and Fremantle India, for giving me this great opportunity to witness some amazing talent from our country. Truly a learning experience."

Fans and fellow celebrities were quick to react to Anupam Kher’s post. Badshah, in response, wrote, “It was a pleasure, sir." Arjun Bijlani also chimed in with a heartfelt comment, “Lots of love, sir," accompanied by a heart emoji.

Anupam Kher shared his exciting experience on the show, he did not divulge the reason for Kirron Kher’s absence. Kirron has been a beloved judge on India’s Got Talent since 2009, winning the hearts of audiences with her warmth, wit, and insightful critiques.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty and Badshah recently graced the stage of another talent show, India’s Best Dancer, for its Tyohar Special. Shilpa delighted fans by joining the contestants and choreographers in an energetic dance performance, showcasing her own talent and entertaining the audience.

Workwise, Anupam Kher will be seen playing the role of renowned poet, and philosopher Rabindranath Tagore, details of which are yet to be disclosed. He is also part of Anurag Basu’s forthcoming anthology film Metro in Dino, featuring a star-studded cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta. The film is set to release on March 29, 2024.