Kirron Kher And Shilpa Shetty To Return As Judges On India's Got Talent 10: Report

India’s Got Talent, one of the most popular talent-based reality shows in India, is all set to make a grand comeback with its 10th season. According to a report by Telly Chakkar, veteran actress Kirron Kher and renowned Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty will be reprising their roles as judges for this season. The auditions for the new season have commenced. Currently, the show is in the pre-production phase and is expected to be broadcasted in approximately one to two months, stated the report.

Kirron Kher has been associated with the reality show since season 1, while Shilpa Shetty joined the show last year, taking over from Malaika Arora, who was a previous judge. Together, Kirron and Shilpa form a dynamic duo, offering a perfect blend of expertise, experience, and entertainment. Their chemistry and camaraderie on the show have been widely appreciated and complemented each other. From heartfelt appreciation to constructive criticism, the judges’ panel led by these two talented women has consistently guided contestants to success.

As the countdown begins, fans across the country are eagerly waiting the upcoming season premiere. There is no confirmed information yet regarding Karan Johar’s participation alongside the two, but an announcement for this is expected soon.

Arjun Bijlani will be seen as the host for the latest season of India’s Got Talent. The panel of judges consisted of notable personalities including Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah, and screenwriter-poet Manoj Muntashir. The winners of the last season were Divyansh Kacholia and Manuraj Singh Rajput, whose remarkable abilities captivated everyone. Their mesmerizing fusion of Indian classical music and beatboxing was truly extraordinary.

India’s Got Talent has always been a platform that celebrates diversity, creativity, and raw talent. Over the years, the show has witnessed awe-inspiring performances in various art forms, including singing, dancing, magic, acrobatics, and more. It has become a launching pad for many aspiring artists, propelling them into the spotlight and giving them a chance to shine on a national stage. The audience can expect an enthralling mix of talent, emotions, and entertainment as the journey to discover India’s next big star begins once again.