Inside Bigg Boss 15 Reunion With Pratik Sehajpal, Simba Nagpal, Rajiv Adatia And Others
1-MIN READ

Inside Bigg Boss 15 Reunion With Pratik Sehajpal, Simba Nagpal, Rajiv Adatia And Others

Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 14:47 IST

Mumbai, India

Bigg Boss 15 contestants had a memorable night. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 15 contestants had a memorable night. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Last night, Bigg Boss 15 contestants Rajiv Adatia, Simba Nagpal, Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat came together for dinner.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss stands as one of the most-watched reality shows. Over the years, viewers have been treated to intense drama and heated conflicts among contestants. However, amidst the chaos, each season witnesses the formation of special bonds among participants that endure beyond the Bigg Boss house. In a recent update, a group of celebrities from the 15th season of the reality show decided to come together for a reunion. Notable participants like Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, and Simba Nagpal were spotted together. They even shared delightful videos and candid snapshots on Instagram.

Rajiv Adatia initially posted a video on his Instagram stories showcasing his delightful dining experience with Pratik, Simba, and Nishant. He captioned it, “reunion." Rajiv continued to treat his followers with more pictures.

Later, Rajiv Adatia uploaded photos on social media and wrote, “Super fun night! Catching up with these ones!! reunions Pratik Sehajpal, Simba Nagpal, Nishant Bhat, Akshara Singh how much we have laughed !!!!"

Fans were indeed surprised to see the reunion after so long. One of them said, “Aise reunions, hume baar baar chahiye," Another said, “So happy to see this reunion…love you all." Some also praised them, saying, “Wow! Best Friendship Bond ever."

During their reunion dinner, the group of friends shared numerous images and videos to capture the joyful moments. Notably, actress Akshara Singh was also part of the gathering. Nishant Bhat took to his Instagram handle to offer glimpses of the get-together. In one of his Instagram stories, Nishant shared a video featuring Akshara Singh and Pratik Sehajpal, playfully commenting “OTT vibes." This reference alluded to Akshara Singh’s appearance with Pratik Sehajpal on Bigg Boss OTT.

Akshara Singh also posted photos with the gang and wrote, “Reunion It feels so good".

Bigg Boss 15 made its debut in October 2021 and concluded its run in January 2022. The season witnessed Tejasswi Prakash emerging as the victor. Among the notable contestants who took part in the season were Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Rashmi Desai, and various other well-known personalities.

first published:August 11, 2023, 14:47 IST
last updated:August 11, 2023, 14:47 IST