Inside Sajid Khan And Shalin Bhanot's Bigg Boss 16 Reunion

Filmmaker Sajid Khan and Shalin Bhanot never got along during their stint on Bigg Boss 16. The two often ended up coming face to face each other in the house. However, things seem to have changed since the conclusion of the controversial reality show. The two now share a cordial equation and Shalin was recently spotted at a party hosted by the Housefull filmmaker. Now, Sajid paid a visit to Shalin’s house where he also met the actor’s parents.

In a now unavailable Instagram Stories, Sajid Khan shared a picture with Shalin Bhanot along with his mother and wrote, “Truly, it was Mother’s Day today for Shalin and me…. lovely to meet his dad also." The photo featured Sajid and Shalin standing on either side of the actor’s mother.

Sajid Khan previously had met Shalin Bhanot’s mother inside the Bigg Boss 16 house during the family week. Shalin broke down after seeing his mother on the show after a long time. Her entry had left other competitors surprised as they saw a very different side of Shalin upon her visit.

“We can’t believe you are his mother. You are so calm and classy, look at Shalin, We can’t believe he is your son. You both have such different personalities,” Sajid Khan told Shalin’s mother on the show.

Shalin Bahnot was one of the top contenders to win the Bigg Boss season 16. He was so confident of his win that he reportedly had told his father to make room for the trophy in the house. Shalin was one of the finalists on the Salman Khan hosted show, however, MC Stan lifted the trophy this season.

Currently, Shalin Bhanot is working on his daily soap, Bekaaboo, on Colors TV. The series is produced by Ekta Kapoor, and Shalin is seen alongside Eisha Singh. On the other hand, Sajid Khan will soon be seen on the show, Long son short son with Abdu Rozik. Sajid Khan is best known for directing films like Housefull, Heyy Baby, and Humshakals. The filmmaker is all set to make a comeback with comedy film titles 100%. The film stars John Abraham Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill in the lead roles.