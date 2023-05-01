Is Aishwarya Sharma Leaving Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Here's What We Know

Indian daily soaps have always been known for their intriguing storylines, fascinating characters and unpredictable twists and turns. One such show that has been making waves recently is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. While the show has garnered a massive following since its inception, the latest news suggests that GHKKPM is about to witness a major twist that is going to leave the audience stunned. According to reports, Aishwarya Sharma, who plays the character of Pakhi, is all set to exit the show.

As per reports by India Forums, Aishwarya has already shot for her last day on the sets. The makers have planned Pakhi’s exit as a strategic move to introduce a new twist in the plotline. However, the news has come as a shock to the viewers who have been following the show closely.

Earlier, the entry of Harshad Arora as Dr Satya Adhikari in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had already brought significant changes to the show. And now, with the news of Aishwarya Sharma’s exit, viewers are even more curious about the direction that the show will take as Pakhi was among the crucial characters in the current plotline.

The entertainment portal had recently approached Ayesha Singh, who portrays the character of Sai in GHKKPM and asked her about the show’s latest addition. In response, the actress expressed her excitement and said that they bring in fresh energy on the set. She also mentioned how the introduction of the two kids in the show had added to the show’s vibrancy, saying “The atmosphere on the set was filled with positivity.”

Meanwhile, the ongoing track of GHKKPM has been keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats. The current focus of the show is on Virat’s (Neil Bhatt) desperate attempt to stop Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Satya’s wedding. However, Virat’s efforts may go in vain.

As soon as Virat reaches the temple in the latest episodes, he is greeted by a heart-wrenching sight – Satya and Sai taking the wedding vows.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has become a fan favourite ever since it was first aired in 2020. What many may not know is that the show is a loose adaptation of a Bengali daily soap titled, Kusum Dola.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here