Is Bigg Boss 13 Star Vishal Aditya Singh Making A Comeback? Read On

Actor Vishal Aditya Singh is ready to make a return to daily soap operas, effectively ending his break from this genre. According to the reports, his next venture will see him play the role of the protagonist in Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s upcoming production, Chand Jalne Laga. This passionate and compelling love story will serve as Vishal’s re-entry into the world of family dramas, a comeback after a five-year interval following his notable stint on Yashvardhan Shukla-directed show, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, which premiered in 2018.

“We needed someone who could exude the intensity and passion required for this love story. Vishal seemed perfect for the part. We are currently in the process of casting the female lead. The show is expected to go on floors soon, " reports TOI, quoting a source closely associated with the upcoming show.

However, more details regarding the news are still pending as the actor himself has not commented or shared any statement on the matter.

According to TOI, in August 2021, during a candid conversation, Vishal expressed his desire to immerse himself more in a fictional genre. He expressed that he is eager to return to acting. Having already ventured into the arena of prominent reality shows on television, he now wanted to do some fiction shows. He added that he is eagerly waiting for good scripts and promising opportunities to come his way.

“I have never planned what kind of role I want to do because as actors, I feel we should accept whatever comes our way. I want a challenging role where I have to work hard on my character and something that makes me happy," he said.

The 35-year-old actor from Bihar is well-recognised for his roles in several acclaimed productions such as Begusarai (2015), Parshuram (2022), and Time Machine (2015).

Vishal embarked on his television acting journey in 2010 when he took on the pivotal role of Avdesh Thakur in Sagar Films’ Bhojpuri serial titled Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, which aired on Mahuaa TV. Subsequently, in 2011, he made his Hindi TV debut in the historical drama Chandragupta Maurya, portraying the character of Shashank.

It paved the way for his subsequent forays into popular daily soaps, including the much-loved Sasural Simar Ka. In 2017, he played Veerendra Pratap Singh in the fantasy series, Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha. Vishal also delved into the non-fiction sphere and participated in shows like Nach Baliye 9, Bigg Boss 13, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.