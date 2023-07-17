Is Jaswir Kaur's Character Making A Comeback In Anupamaa? Here Is What We Know

Since its debut in 2020, Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna, has captivated viewers with its gripping storyline. The show consistently dominates the TRP charts, and makers never fail to surprise fans with intriguing twists and turns. While the lead cast has played a significant role in the series’ success, the large supporting cast also contributes to its popularity. Of late, the character of Devika, portrayed by Jaswir Kaur, has been missing from the show. The actress, who portrays Anu’s best friend, has revealed that she is unaware whether or not her character will be revived in the near future.

In a conversation with ETimes, the actress said, “I shot exactly three months ago for Anupamaa when Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) leaves the Kapadia house and goes to Mumbai. In that track, they had introduced how Nitesh Pandey’s character and my character were planning to get married. But unfortunately, Nitesh passed away and later with other tracks coming up, my track was put on hold.”

“I have no clue as of now when they plan to introduce my track again,” she adds.

Nitesh Pandey, aged 52, was found dead inside a hotel room in Igatpuri in May this year. According to the police report, the actor was found unconscious by hotel staff and as per postmortem reports, he died due to a sudden heart attack.

When Jaswir Kaur was inquired about the possibility of Nitesh’ character being replaced in Anupamaa, the actress expressed her uncertainty. “I have no idea. I am sure the production team has a plan," she added. Meanwhile, Jaswir hopes that her character gets revived soon.

Remembering the old times, the actress shared how she misses collaborating with Nitesh. Jaswir said that she considers herself blessed for the opportunity to work with such a senior and talented actor, highlighting that it was a valuable learning experience for her.

In the current track of Anupamaa, the storyline revolves around Anupama’s decision to cancel her plan of going to America to pursue her dream. This change of plans comes as a result of her daughter, Choti Anu’s condition, which has been affected by the sudden demise of her biological mother, Maaya. Anuj and other family members are taken aback by Anupama’s return to the Kapadia house and this unexpected incident triggers Malti Devi’s anger. She slaps Anupama and vows to destroy her life.