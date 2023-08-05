Ishita Dutta Pokes Fun At New Dad Vatsal Sheth Sleeping Peacefully: 'Delivery Maine Ki, Isne Kya Kiya?'

Actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have recently become parents to a baby boy, who has brought immense joy and excitement to their lives. Since sharing the news on social media, the couple has been receiving love and blessings from their fans and well-wishers. Amidst the happiness of welcoming their newborn, Ishita shared a hilarious video on her Instagram handle, capturing a humorous moment of Vatsal sleeping peacefully. In the video, she wonders how the new father can be so tired and sleepy after the delivery, despite not having gone through the physically demanding process.

In the video, the Drishyam actress said, “Delivery maine ki, bacha paida maine kiya, par thak kaun gaya hai, ‘the father,’ nicely sleeping. He was supposed to come and help me, but ye so rahe hain araam se aur baby ke baju mein. Also baby toh hai hi tired, ye kyun itna tired hai, isne kya kiya. (I delivered the baby, I gave birth to the child, but who is tired? ‘The father’. He is sleeping comfortably next to the baby. And the baby is already tired, why is he so tired, what did he do."

“Delivery ke kuch ghanto baad ka nazara. Well he did help me a lot but also was so exhausted and slept more than I did haha. Vatsal Sheth care to explain,” she captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishita Dutta Sheth (@ishidutta)

Ishita Dutta’s hilarious video showing Vatsal Sheth sleeping after the delivery garnered a lot of attention on social media. Her fans and industry friends flooded the comments section with humorous responses.

Actress Tanvi Thakkar commented, “Same scenes here," joining in on the humour, Nishi Singh playfully asked, “Jiju Kyu so rahe ho aap?" Charrul Malik wrote, “Hahahhaa Congrats," while Yuvika Chaudhary expressed her amusement with laughing and heart emojis.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Ishita Dutta shared her progress after 15 days after the baby’s arrival. She expressed feeling better each day and becoming more prepared to handle the new responsibilities. Despite being sleep deprived, she mentioned getting used to it and not feeling sleepy anymore.

Earlier, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth happily announced the arrival of their baby boy with a sweet message. Sharing the news on Instagram, Ishita wrote, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vatsal Sheth (@vatsalsheth)

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth’s love story blossomed on the sets of the TV show Rishton Ka Saudagar- Baazigar. After spending several years together, they tied the knot on November 28, 2017.