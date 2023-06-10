Ishq Ka Rang Safed Actress Sneha Rai Escapes Unhurt After Her Cas Is Hit By A Speeding Truck

In a shocking incident, Sneha Rai, known for her role in the show Ishq Ka Rang Safed, had a narrow escape when her car was hit by a speeding truck. Miraculously, Sneha emerged unscathed from the accident. But her car was damaged badly.

As reported by The Times of India, Snehal Rai was heading toward Pune when a speeding truck hit her car completely destroying the bumper and mudguard. The driver quickly drove the car in a direction that could save them. However, when the actress asked for compensation from the truck owner, they threatened her and eloped.

Talking about the incident to ETimes, she said, “I could not process what was happening. Suddenly out of nowhere a truck is hitting my car. Thanks to my driver, he saved my life. We called the police station and police arrived within 5 to 10 mins. I am really thankful to Mr Yogesh Bhosale sir of Borghat police station. He was very helpful. I was panicking of thinking what just happened and then provided glucose and whatever was necessary at that point.”

Well, the actress was in the news for losing 15 kilos. Snehal said: “I consider my body as my temple. I strongly believe that overeating is an addiction that can be as dangerous as smoking or consuming alcohol. I believe that taking care of one’s body is a form of worship, and I take pride in every inch of my body. My commitment to maintaining my health and fitness reflects my dedication to leading a healthy lifestyle."

“I have always learned to use the taunts and negative comments as motivation to work harder and prove my critics wrong. My strong determination and self-belief have helped me overcome challenges and stay focused on my goal of losing 15kgs in 2 months and I’m very much thankful to my trainer Raj sir for guiding me in this journey," she concluded.