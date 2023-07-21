It's Pool Time Fun For Parents-To-Be Disha Parmar And Rahul Vaidya On 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Soon-to-be parents Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are on cloud nine as they celebrate their second wedding anniversary in the scenic paradise of Goa. The duo, who have earned a massive following for their endearing chemistry and genuine affection, have been documenting their pregnancy journey, which has added to the excitement and joy among their fans.

Recently, Disha Parmar shared a heartwarming glimpse of their anniversary celebration on Instagram. The video showcased the couple enjoying a delightful pool time, basking in each other’s company. Disha looked radiant in a red monokini before donning a lovely blue dress. The duo shared a loving moment as they cut a cake to mark the joyous occasion. Disha expressed her love for Rahul in the caption saying, “2 Years of Bliss with my favourite Human. Collecting memories with you is my favourite hobby!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Parmar Vaidya (@dishaparmar)

Earlier, the actress delighted her fans by sharing a lovely set of pictures where they can be seen looking into each other’s eyes. Along with the pictures, Disha wrote, “Happy anniversary to my baby. Soon we’ll be three. Love you so much."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAHUL VAIDYA (@rahulvaidyarkv)

The couple’s journey to parenthood has been a matter of excitement for their fans. On May 19, 2023, Disha and Rahul surprised everyone by announcing their pregnancy on social media. In the heartwarming post, they were seen twinning in elegant all-black outfits, holding a black slate with the words ‘Mummy Daddy’ written on it. Additionally, they shared a picture and a video of the sonogram, giving their followers a glimpse of their little bundle of joy. The caption was brimming with joy as they welcomed everyone to greet the ‘Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Parmar Vaidya (@dishaparmar)

On the professional front, Disha Parmar has been captivating audiences with her portrayal in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, where she stars opposite the talented Nakuul Mehta. While, Rahul Vaidya, well-known for his impressive journey from Indian Idol 1 to reality shows like Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has garnered immense love and admiration from fans across the country.

As Disha and Rahul continue to enjoy their romantic getaway in Goa, their fans eagerly await more updates on their journey to parenthood. Their love and affection for each other have been a delight to witness, and their joyous moments serve as a source of inspiration for fans everywhere.