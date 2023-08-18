Jad Hadid's Girlfriend WARNS Akanksha Puri, 'Jad Se Durr Raho,' Video Goes Viral; Watch

Ever since their participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri have been making headlines. Recently, they were seen sharing a kiss in front of the paparazzi a video of which also went viral on social media. Now, Jad’s girlfriend has asked Akanksha to stay away from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant.

On Thursday night, Jad Hadid was snapped with his girlfriend for the first time when a paparazzi jokingly asked the former, “Where is Akanksha?" Jad then asked the same to his girlfriend when she pointed towards the cameras and warned, “Akanksha, Jad se durr rhe, okay?" (Akanksha, stay away from Jad)." Watch the video here:

For the unversed, Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri were snapped at Palak Purswani’s birthday bash recently when they also shared a kiss in front of the cameras. Their video went viral on social media and left everyone shocked. The two were also trolled by a section of netizens for their PDA.

Even during their Bigg Boss OTT 2 stint, Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri shared a lip kiss for 30 seconds as a part of the task. Recently, Jad spoke to the paparazzi about the steamy kiss when he said, “That was the best 30 seconds of my life."

Meanwhile, speaking with Indian Express, Akanksha said, “I did three tasks that day, which eventually helped my team win. For me, the kiss was supposed to be just a task. I would have even kissed Pooja Bhatt or Cyrus Broacha if needed. I don’t regret my actions as it wasn’t anything personal for me. There were no feelings involved."

Akanksha further reacted to Jad’s ‘bad kisser’ comment and added, “Honestly, I was clear in my mind that this will be just a peck that we will hold for 30 seconds. He got carried away and started kissing me but I wasn’t using my lips as I had no feelings for him. That made him say that I was a bad kisser as I was not involved. But he is not my partner that I will kiss him nor was I instructed by my director to kiss a co-actor passionately."