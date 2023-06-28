Jannat Zubair On Being Judged For Her Skin Tone And Lips: 'I Haven't Taken Any Injections'

TV star Jannat Zubair is no stranger to the harsh scrutiny that comes along with being in the spotlight. Despite her success in the television world and widespread admiration, the 21-year-old actress has been subjected to baseless judgments regarding her skin tone and lips.

In a recent interview with Mashable, Jannat Zubair opened up about the unfair criticism she has faced throughout her career. When asked about the fake rumours surrounding her lifestyle and personal choices, she revealed, “People think I have taken lip injections to make my lip look fuller and plump. While it is true that my lips appear fuller, I want to clarify that, I haven’t taken any injections."

Addressing another misconception concerning her skin tone, Jannat explained, “When I did shows like Kaashi and Phulwa, I used to play a village girl, and the makers used makeup to make me appear darker and more tanned. So when I grew up my natural complexion remained the same. Unfortunately, people used to comment that I have undergone certain procedures to look fair.”

Jannat Zubair Rahmani, who rose to fame with her role in the popular show Phulwa in 2011, has continued to excel in the entertainment industry. Besides her remarkable acting chops, Jannat has also made a foray into music, captivating the hearts of millions. This year, she delighted her fans with the release of two songs, namely Babu Shona Mona and Kayfa Haluka.

Although Jannat prefers to keep her personal life private, rumours about her relationship with social media influencer Faisal Shaikh often grab the headlines. Dating rumours resurfaced once again when Jannat posted a video, which showcased her and Faisu, dressed in breathtaking outfits, walking together through a desert landscape on the song “Kayfa Haluka."