Jasmin Bhasin Makes SHOCKING Revelation About Getting Rape Threats, 'It Made Me Depressed...'

Jasmin Bhasin has recalled receiving rape threats during her stint on Bigg Boss 14. The actress, who is dating her former Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Aly Goni, revealed that things got ugly after she was evicted from the house and got rape threats from fans of another participant of the same season.

In her recent interview with Hauterrfly, Jasmin Bhasin spoke at length about how the whole episode took a toll on her mental health. “It was from another contestant’s fans. While loving someone, I don’t understand how they can start hating someone because you give what you have. You give love if you have love inside you. You give hatred if you have hatred inside you that is what makes a personality. When you meet someone you feel good on the other hand when you meet another person you feel irritated. So people give what they have. I don’t understand the same person who has a love for somebody else how can they have so much hatred for me?"

Jasmin continued, “So I never understood that concept and at that time I was very tense. It made me depressed for the first time in my life. But then I realised that these people don’t have any identity for sending me rape threats and calling me words that I never heard in my entire life. Nameless people who do not even have b*lls or strong spine come and show their identity and say, ‘Oh I have commented, I don’t like you.’ If they have guts, they should openly say it."

Meanwhile, Jasmin’s actor-boyfriend Aly recently shared a series of photos from his Thailand trip with her.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have a huge fan base. Admirers of the Telly couple lovingly address them as ‘JasLy’. The duo also runs a vlog on YouTube where they often share details about their personal lives.