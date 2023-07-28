Jay Bhanushali And Tina Dutta Make An Appearance For This Special Occasion; Check It Out

Jay Bhanushali and Tina Dutta made an appearance in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj for the Mahajan Group’s 75th Anniversary. The grand celebration promises to be a lavish affair with star-studded appearances, high-energy performances.

Sharing his excitement, Jay Bhanushali, said, “I am eagerly looking forward to being a part of the anniversary festivities. I have been following the story of Vanshaj and am thoroughly engrossed in the story, given the numerous twists, turns and political intrigue. I am looking forward to sharing the screen with the Mahajan family as we come together to celebrate the remarkable success and legacy spanning 75 glorious years!"

Tina Dutta added, “I am very excited to be a part of the celebration of 75 years of Mahajan Group. Its a great opportunity to come together as one big extended family, share our joy, memories and celebrate an incredible journey of success. I will cherish this experience with the cast of Vanshaj for a long time.”

Spotlighting the dynamics of a legacy business family, Sony SAB’s Vanshaj has captivated viewers with its compelling storyline, weaving together conflicts, political drama, and complex relationships amongst the Mahajans.

