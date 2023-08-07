Jay Bhanushali Reveals Why Nobody Showed Up At His Wedding With Mahhi Vij

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have won the hearts of their fans as one of the most adorable TV couples. Recently, while hosting India’s Best Dancer 3, Jay recounted an interesting anecdote about their wedding. He revealed the reason why his friends and colleagues from the industry were absent from their special day. The revelation came after contestant Shivanshu Soni and choreographer Vivek Chachere performed on the iconic song Udja Kale Kawan from the movie Gadar.

When Judge Sonali Bendre inquired about Jay’s love story during the show, he said, “Meri mulakat bohot simple thi. Main Casanova tha puri zindagi, fame se itna ladkiyon ka pyaar mila hai mujhe, toh aise hi ek club mei mujhe yaad hai, clubbing karte karte mulakat hui (with Mahi Vij) aur maine 3 mahine ke andar decide kar liya tha ki yahi hai woh ladki. 31st December 2009 mein maine propose kiya tha. 2010 mein hamari shaadi ho gayi thi. (My first meeting with Mahhi was quite simple. I used to be a casanova throughout my life and fame brought me love from many girls. I remember meeting her at a club while we were partying. Within three months, I had decided that she was the one for me. On December 31, 2009, I proposed to her and in 2010, we got married).”

Jay Bhanushali then recollected the time when he invited everyone to his wedding, but nobody showed up because, “unko doubt lag raha tha ki main itna bada casanova hun, ‘Ye itni jaldi shaadi kaise kar sakta hai’ (They had doubts about how a big casanova like me could get married so soon).”

Jay Bhanushali expressed that his life has changed completely because of his wife, Mahhi. He credits her for making him more responsible and giving his life a new meaning. Their daughter, Tara holds a special place in his heart and he revealed that the love he feels for her is unlike anything he has ever experienced before and added that he could give up his life for her.

Jay and Mahhi Vij got married in 2010. The couple welcomed daughter Tara in 2019.