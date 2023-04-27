Jay Bhanushali Was 'Desperate' To Return To Acting, Opens Up On Being Typecast As An Anchor

Jay Bhanushali has made a comeback to daily soaps after a long gap. He is currently seen in Sony TV’s new show Hum… Rahe Na Rahe Hum which also stars Tina Dutta in the lead role. While the show is getting a positive response from the audience, in a recent interview, Jay revealed how he was desperate to come back to acting. He also talked about being typecast as an anchor for a long time.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Jay recalled how he started his anchoring journey and said, “I did a successful TV show and then was given a chance to do a big dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Ja. There I did a lot of nonsense on that show, I did a lot of fun with the celebrities. So, someone noticed anchoring capabilities in me and then they called me and I signed Dance India Dance.”

“When you do a job and you do it successfully, people typecast you. When I started anchoring, people didn’t see me beyond that. I was quite surprised because I had done a very successful show as an actor and then only I was shifted to anchoring. Even if people were calling me, they were not right roles. After eight years I was desperate to get an acting project. But this show has now come to me after 15 years,” the actor added.

For the unversed, Jay Bhabushali is among the popular faces when it comes to anchoring. He has hosted many shows on television including Dance India Dance, DID Super Moms, India’s Best Dancer and The Voice India Kids among others.

Earlier this month, Jay shared a trailer of his show, Hum… Rahe Na Rahe Hum, on his Instagram profile and sought support from his fans. “After a decade i felt like I cant let go this project from my hand and that’s @sonytvofficial #humrahenarahehum To all my fans and love ones you have always been supportive in whatever I have done professionally need all your support for this one too,” he wrote.

