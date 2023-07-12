CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » entertainment » Television » Jay Soni On His Experience In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 'It Has Been Superb'
1-MIN READ

Jay Soni On His Experience In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 'It Has Been Superb'

Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 18:54 IST

Mumbai, India

Jay Soni portrays the role of Abhinav in the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also features Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the lead roles.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s television serial has captivated audiences for 14 years, consistently topping the TRP charts. The Rajan Sahi show currently features Harshad Chopda (Abhimanyu) and Pranali Rathod (Akshara) in the lead roles. Earlier this year, the storyline underwent a minor leap following the death of Neil (Abhimanyu and Akshara’s son) and their separation.

Post-the gap, Jay Soni joined the cast as Akshara’s husband, Abhinav.

Recent speculation suggests that Jay Soni might soon exit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as his character reaches its conclusion, leading to the long-awaited reunion of Akshara and Abhimanyu for the sake of their son, Abhir. However, Jay dismissed the rumours. Now, in a recent interview, the actor shared his experience working on the popular TV show.

“Since the day I entered the show, the experience has been superb. Every day is a new thing for me. I’m very excited every day to perform and give my best," he told ETimes. The actor also mentioned his focus on honing his craft rather than being caught up in the ever-changing trends of the industry. Jay strives to maintain a balance and authenticity in his work, aiming to be as real as possible.

When asked about the competition in the Indian television industry, Jay Soni acknowledged the difficult challenges. However, he expressed his desire to not actively participate in any kind of competition. Instead, his focus lies on personal growth and improvement. Jay mentioned that witnessing talented actors deliver remarkable performances motivates him to enhance his own skills.

The ongoing storyline of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolves around Abhimanyu, who successfully gains the custody of Abhir and brings him back to Birla’s house, However, Abhir is unhappy in this new environment as he looks for her mother, Akshara.

On the professional front, Jay Soni has been a part of several notable shows including Baa Bahoo Aur Baby (2005), Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan (2006), Sasural Genda Phool (2010-2012), and Sanskaar - Dharohar Apno Ki (2013). Moreover, he has also showcased his talent as a contestant on reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and Nach Baliye 7.

first published:July 12, 2023, 18:54 IST
