'Jennifer Mistry Never Misbehaved': Former TMKOC Director Malav Rajda Comes Out In Her Support

After Jennifer Mistry accused Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maker Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment, the producer also made counter-allegations. The show’s direction team consisting of Harshad Joshi, Rushi Dave and Arman also claimed that Jennifer was ‘not focused’ on her work. Project Heads Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj also reacted to the allegations and claimed that Jennifer’s contract was terminated because of her ‘bad behaviour and indiscipline’. However, former TMKOC director Malav Rajda has now come out in Jennifer’s support.

In a recent interview, Malav argued that Jennifer Mistry never misbehaved on the sets and went on to call her a ‘happy-go-lucky person’. She also claimed that the actress was never abusive on the sets too.

“Jennifer is one of the most jovial people on the sets. She is a happy-go-lucky person and gelled well with everyone. Be it the technical team, direction team, DOP, hair-makeup, or the co-stars, she was on good terms with everyone on the sets with everyone. I’ve been on the sets for 14 years and Jennifer has never misbehaved with anyone ever in front of me. She has never ever been abusive on the sets," Malav told E-Times.

Malavi further dismissed claims that Jennifer used to arrive late on the sets and argued that never happened in the last 14 years. “I would say that it has never happened in the 14 years that my shoot had to suffer because of her. A lot of actors arrive late on the sets and we know the Mumbai traffic. So, half an hour late is fine. There were many times when we have extended the shoot timings of actors beyond 12 hours from our side. In the last 14 years, my shooting has never suffered because of Jennifer," he added.

Malav further heaped praises on Jennifer and called her a ‘very good’ and ‘friendly’ person. He shared how the actress would do her makeup herself at times to avoid delays in the shoot.

Malav Rajda was the director of TMKOC ever since the show’s beginning. However, he left the popular sitcom in January this year.