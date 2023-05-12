Jennifer Mistry Says 'Main Chup Thi Kyuki...' In New Video Amid Asit Modi Sexual Assault Allegation

A day after Jennifer Mistry accused Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maker Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment, the actress has now shared a strong video message. On Friday, Jennifer took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she talked about how her silence must not be misunderstood as a weakness.

“Chuppi ko meri kamzori mat samjhna, main chup thi kyunki saleeka hai mujh mein. Khuda gawah hai ki sach kya hai. Yaad rakh, uske ghar mein koi fark nahi tujhmein ya mujhme (Don’t take my silence for weakness, I was quiet because I wanted to. God knows what is the truth, don’t forget we are equal in front of him)," she said.

Captioning the video, Jennifer wrote, “Truth will come out (folded hands emoji) Justice will prevail." Watch the video here:

It was just yesterday that Jennifer Mistry, who used to play the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the popular sitcom accused Modi of sexual harassment. She filed a complaint against Asit Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of alleged sexual harassment at the workplace. The actress also revealed that she has quit the show. “Asit Modi has made sexual advances towards me many times in the past. Initially, I ignored all his statements because of fear of losing out on work. But it is enough now I won’t take it anymore," Jennifer told E-Times.

Later, Asit Modi reacted to Jennifer’s allegations and called then ‘baseless’. He also shared that he will take legal action against the actress. “We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations,” he said.

Earlier today, Mumbai Police revealed that they have already started an investigation in the case and are likely to record statements of the concerned people soon.