Jiya Shankar Reacts To 'Defaming Manisha Rani' Allegations, Slams 'Paid Rs 4L To Paparazzi' Claim

During her stint on Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss OTT 2, actress Jiya Shankar often mentioned that she liked fellow contestant and YouTuber Abhishek Malhan. Jiya’s fans quickly created their ship name ‘Abhiya’ and trended it on social media. However, this did not sit well with Manisha Rani’s fans, who wanted to pair Abhishek with her with the ship name ‘Abhisha’. After the show ended this Monday, ‘Abhisha’ fans accused Jiya of paying paparazzi to defame Manisha. Jiya has now reacted to the allegations.

In the video that Jiya shared on her Instagram stories, she sarcastically said, “Guys, seriously I mean, Manisha fans or this ‘Abhisha’ fans rather, I just want to say like what is going on? Like, Tum log ke favorites hain, kisi aur ke koi aur favorites hain. You don’t have to do all these things ki tum log aise sab daal rahe ho yaar cheeze ki maine Viral Bhayani ko chaar lakh de diye taaki Manisha ko defame kare. Chaar lakh nahi bhai ek crore diye the. Kya bakwas hai yeh? Aise galat galat news tum log faila rahe ho? Dhang se cheezein pehle find out karo na. Ek crore ka tum logo ne chaar lakh kar diya? Itna mehnat issi liye toh kar rahi thi main. Kya yaar meri PR kuch kaam ki nahi hai. (Just like you have your favorites, someone else has their own favorites. You don’t have to do things like accusing me of paying Rs 4 lakh to Viral Bhayani to defame Manisha. Not Rs. 4 lakh, I had paid one crore. What is this nonsense? Why are you spreading fake news? You should do your research correctly. I didn’t work so hard for this. Seems like my PR is not working well enough)."

Jiya Shankar slam #Abhisha fans who defame her by using an edited whatsapp chat of her and Paps to post only about #AbhiyaJiya says, “4 lacs nahi maine 1 crore diye hai unhe #Abhiya chalane ko," pic.twitter.com/nFjJKyf9o6 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 17, 2023

Jiya Shankar was evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house mid-week, right before the finale. She placed sixth on the show. Manisha Rani went on to become the second runner-up. The final voting took place between Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav. Elvish then emerged as the winner, lifting the shiny trophy and taking home a prize sum of Rs 25 lakh.