Jubilee Actor Nandish Sandhu On Overcoming Challenges In His Career: 'You Can't Give Up'

Nandish Singh Sandhu has finally reached the pinnacle of his career with the immense success of his web series Jubilee. Portraying the character of theatre artist Jamshed Khan, Nandish has captivated both audiences and critics alike with his remarkable performance. But, the journey so far has not been an easy ride for him. Just like any other actor, Nandish Singh Sandhu too had his fair share of ups and downs.

In a conversation with Filmi Beats, Nandish Sandhu opened up about the challenges he faced while establishing himself as an actor in the “competitive industry". He said, “Acting is an extremely demanding career, it requires you to invest a lot of time. It is a big waiting game. You can’t give up, you need to be at it! Perseverance and patience do eventually pay provided you keep working on your craft, polish it, and move with times." Nandish added that along with hard work, one has to also take care of their physical and mental health.

When it comes to selecting projects, Nandish Singh Sandhu understands the significance of making choices that propel his career forward. He emphasizes that, despite the allure of fame, money, and popularity, the demands of the industry go beyond these superficial aspects. Nandish firmly believes in the adage “higher the risk, higher the reward." He said, “The reward-risk ratio in this industry is extremely high, and if you are ready to take the risks the rewards are very high. That’s also been true in my case. I have taken big risks in my career, and it has rewarded me very well."

However, Nandish added that there is no hard and fast rule and that everyone should do things that make them happy, keep refining their skills, and continue to learn each day.

During the interview, Nandish Sandhu shared how he manages to maintain a work-life balance and prioritises his well-being amid the demands of the field. He shared, “I think the best way to maintain a healthy work-life balance is to learn how to disconnect." He suggested doing activities that make your soul happy and give the feeling of satisfaction.

Nandish Sandhu started his acting career as a supporting character in various TV shows. He rose to fame as Veer Singh Bundela in the popular daily soap Uttaran in 2009. He was seen opposite Tina Dutta. He went on to participate in reality TV shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 and Nach Baliye 7. Nandish also donned the producer’s hat for the short film Girl in Red. Further, he starred in Hritish Roshan’s Super 30 and eventually was cast in the web series Grahan in 2021.