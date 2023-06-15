Kapil Sharma Co-Star Tirthanand Rao Breaks Silence on Suicide Attempting: 'Had No Option Left'

Kapil Sharma’s Co-Star Tirthanand Rao was in the headlines after he attempted suicide during a live session on social media. In a live video via his official Facebook page, Tirthanand Rao alleged that a woman has been responsible for his current state. Well, the actor in a conversation with a portal opened up on the reason behind this extreme step.

He told to Aaj Tak that it is a woman, who is the reason why he stayed without a house for more than 10 days and he is fed up with the woman’s ‘torture’. He said, “When the cops called her, she just said ‘Let him die, I was anyways leaving him’ and hung up the phone. She has filed several false cases against me and demands money and valuable things in return when I ask her to withdraw the fake cases."

He added that she wants a portion in his house and that he recently gave her a phone worth ₹2 lakh. “The poison spread all across the body, but it was thankfully treated in time. I am ashamed of my actions but I had no option left. I just want that woman to withdraw her fake cases and set me free from all this. I have spent all my money and I cannot even concentrate on my work,” he added.

During the live session, Tirthanand had claimed that he was in a “live-in" with the woman in question, but she “emotionally blackmailed" him and also “exhorted" money from him.

This is not the first time Tirthanand Rao has attempted suicide. Tirthanand tried to die by suicide in December 2021, too. The incident took place on December 27, 2021, when Rao went live on Facebook and also called up his assistant that he was taking this drastic step in life due to several reasons. When News18.com reached out to the actor, he revealed, “The last two years have been really tough. My financial status is in shambles and I really don’t have any savings. I have got some work including a film called Pav Bhaji which is yet to release but they haven’t paid me and so have the couple of web-series which I did. There have been days when I haven’t eaten anything or just survived on one vada pav. I realised the only way out of this mess is to end up my life.”

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)