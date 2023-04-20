Kapil Sharma Hum Sabke Guru Hai: Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Entertainment Ki Raat, TKSS Clash | Exclusive

Haarsh Limbachiyaa did not hold back while praising Kapil Sharma despite the comedian-host turning into his competition starting last weekend. For the unversed, Haarsh and Punit J Pathak are headlining the new comedy show on Colors titled Entertainment Ki Raat — Housefull. The new shows packs in humour but also gets the guests of the ‘house’ to participate in all kinds of games to provide a wholesome experience over the weekend. Although the comedy show is unlike the shows currently airing on television, its time slot clashes with The Kapil Sharma Show.

In an exclusive chat with News18 on the sets of the show, Haarsh said that even he is a fan of The Kapil Sharma Show and that he along with several other comedians in the industry considers Kapil as their guru of comedy shows on TV. “Dekho yaar, wo show sach mein fan toh main bhi hoon aur Kapil bhai seriously hum sabke Guru hai. Hum toh bahut Kapil Bhai ko dekh dekh ke seekhte rehte hai (Even I am a fan of that show and Kapil is everyone’s guru. We’ve learnt so much by just watching Kapil)," he said.

“Kahin na kahin ab dekho hum kaam kar rahe hai toh bahut baar aisa hoga ke same time slot pe dikh gaye. Par kahin na kahin darr se zyada mujhe aisa lag raha hai ke agar hindustan itna bada hai na toh I am sure ke uska show aur humara show dono saath number one ho sakte hai. Itni janta hai aur janta hum dono ko pyaar karti hai kahin na kahin toh stress nahi hai. (Given our work, there is going to be a clash of timings among shows. However, more than fear of clash, I feel that the country is so big that I am sure people will watch both the shows and put us on the number one position,)" he added.

For the unversed, Entertainment Ki Raat — Housefull features two permanent housemates — Haarsh and Punit while Rubina Dilaik will also be hosting the show. Every week, the house will host new celebrities. Asked Haarsh if his wife, comedian Bharti Singh will appear on the show, Haarsh confirmed that he has plans to bring her on the show. However, she is currently busy with her own projects.

