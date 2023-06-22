Kapil Sharma Leaves Fans Emotional As He Drops Last Photo of His Show's Ongoing Season

The Kapil Sharma Show is going off air very soon and it is no more a secret. On Thursday, the actor-comedian took to his Instagram handle and dropped ‘last photo’ of his show’s ongoing season. In the pictures, Kapil was seen sharing a hearty laugh with Archana Puran Singh.

In the caption, Kapil Sharma penned down a sweet note and mentioned that he will miss Archana after the show ends. “last photo shoot of this season with the queen of our show @archanapuransingh we will miss you in usa mam love you so much ❤️," he wrote.

Archana reacted to Kapil’s post and confirmed that she will not be accompanying the comedian to US for his shows. “@kapilsharma awwwwwww ❤️❤️❤️ love you too, Kapil. Even though you’re not taking me to USA Lovvvve the photographs btw ! We always have so much fun doing these impromptu photoshoots," she commented.

Kapil Sharma’s post also left a number of his fans emotional. “Not Fair Kapilaap to chale jaate ho aur yahan humara ek ek din kaatna mushkil ho jaata hei aapke bina please wahan ke show ke kuch clips (1-2hrs ke)apne YouTube pe upload kar dia kijiegalove you….and all the best for your show…keep missing your fans❤️," one of the fans wrote.

The Kapil Sharma Show will is likely to air its last episode either on July 2 or on July 9. Reportedly, Gadar 2 cast Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel will be gracing the show during its last weekend. They will be followed by Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala to promote the sequel of their show The Night Manager.

The Kapil Sharma Show’s time slot (weekend, 9:30 pm) will then be occupied by India’s Got Talent. Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher and Badshah will return as the judges of the show whereas Arjun Bijlani will host it.