Kapil Sharma Looks Visibly Uncomfortable Interviewing Sunil Grover In Viral Video; Fans React

A viral video has been making rounds on social media, capturing a moment of discomfort during an interview between popular comedian Kapil Sharma and comedian-actor Sunil Grover. The clip showcases Kapil Sharma appearing visibly uneasy while conversing with Sunil Grover, leaving fans surprised. This video has garnered reactions from fans.

In the viral video, we can see Sunil Grover arriving on the show to promote his film ‘Gabbar Is Back’ with Akshay Kumar and Shruti Haasan. The clip opens with Akshay saying, “Aap aap log saamne, Sunil Grover 6 kilo kam, aapke saamne aaye hain.” Kapil Sharma turned towards Sunil to welcome him but suddenly was taken back. However, netizens spotted that the comedian looked visibly uncomfortable while interviewing Sunil Grover.

As the viral video gained traction, fans took to social media platforms to share their reactions. Many fans fondly reminisced about their previous collaborations and the incredible chemistry they once shared, expressing their desire to see them reconcile. One of the fans wrote, “Kapil ki nervousness saf dikh rahi hai uske face par.” Another wrote, “Sunil grover is much more talented than Kapil Sharma.”

It is worth mentioning here that Kapil and Sunil became the talk of the town when the comedian allegedly hurled a shoe at Grover. Kapil Sharma has also released a statement on the Mid-air fight. He said, “Main batana chahta hoon ki Australia pohchte hi phele din se hi mera mood bahut kharab tha. Hum film shoot karrahe the, film ke dauraan hamare ek artist the unki death hogayi. Mere saath raat ko scene karrahe hain agle din unki death hogayi. Main itna negative hogaya, nervous tha. Mera bachpan ka dost hai, usko maine daanta tha, usko maine gaaliyan di thi, kyuki hum bachpan se ladte aarahe hi. Kabhi news nahi aayi kyu ki mashoor dono nahi the. Usne bhi mujhe 5-6 di.” Following this fight, Sunil left the Kapil Sharma show.

Notably, The Kapil Sharma Show is going off air in July as per reports.