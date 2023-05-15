Kapil Sharma Reveals His First Salary And What He Purchase From It; Deets Inside

Kapil Sharma has come a long way in his career. Today, he is one of the most popular comedians and hosts in the entertainment industry. His show The Kapil Sharma Show is very famous among the masses and this time he celebrated Mother’s Day with Raveena Tandon, Guneet Monga and Sudha Murty.

During the show, they discussed the first salaries and Kapil also revealed what was his first salary amount. He said, “My first salary was Rs.500 and I purchased a cassette player. I loved old songs and I didn’t want to ask my father for money, so I bought it from my first salary and also bought other things for mom.” Raveena Tandon shared that she earned Rs 500-600 as her first salary. “I earned from an ad. My mother had an old tape which was not working so I got her a new one as a gift,” the actress added.

Sudha Murty said, “In 1947, my salary was Rs 1500, so my father was a professor and doctor but his salary was Rs 500, while Narayan was earning Rs 1000. Engineers had higher salaries back then in comparison to other professions.”

top videos

Recently, a video went viral in which Kapil and his 3-year-old daughter Anayra Sharma were walking on the ramp. Both can be seen twinning in black. While Kapil looked dapper in all-black formal attire, his daughter looked adorable in a gown of the same colour. The comedian waved toward the audience as he walked along with his daughter. On the other hand, his daughter threw flying kisses. “This is my first ever ramp walk with my daughter. I am so happy. I cannot express my feelings. Thank you," Kapil said. Needless to say, the video is the cutest thing on the internet today.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the ongoing season of The Kapil Sharma Show is likely to go off-air in June. However, there has been no clarity on the same as of now. Addressing the same, Kapil recently told ETimes, “It is not finalised yet. We have to go to the USA for our live in tour in July and we will see what to do around that time. Having said that, even that’s too far.”