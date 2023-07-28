Pics: Kapil Sharma Sets California Stage On Fire, Gets Ready For Florida

Kapil Sharma and his team’s ongoing tour in the United States has been a tremendous hit. Their live performances have garnered a warm and enthusiastic response at each location, making the shows an undeniable success. Throughout the tour, Kapil Sharma has been actively sharing delightful moments from his entertaining journey on his social media handles, adding much to the joy of his fans.

After giving a dazzling performance in Seattle, Kapil Sharma rocked the stage in California, United States. The comedian-actor treated his Instagram family with a few glimpses from his hit live show held at the Golden State. In the pictures, Kapil Sharma can be seen performing, holding a mike, and engaging with the mass audience to the fullest.

Talking about his outfit, Kapil Sharma donned a printed white shirt which he teamed up with black cargo pants. For the footwear, he opted for white sneakers. The actor complemented his overall look by wearing sunglasses which suited him the most.

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Accompanying the pictures, Kapil Sharma expressed his gratitude for all the love that he received from the people of California. “Thank you for the love California. Now it’s time to rock Florida on July 29," the actor wrote in the caption.

As soon as the post surfaced on the internet, fans got frenzy. They flooded the comment section with fire and red heart emoticons. The internet users showered immense love to the actor. Reacting to the post, a user commented, “Respect for comedy king, Kapil Sharma," while another wrote, “Woaaa, amazing, love it."

“East or west Kapil ji is the best….we love you paji," a fan commented.

Earlier, Kapil Sharma treated his followers to an Instagram reel showcasing the highlights of his mesmerising performance in Seattle. In the video, the comedian presents some candid moments from his highly successful shows during the US tour. Kapil Sharma playfully pokes fun at the “unprofessional" antics of artists rehearsing in the car on their way to the venues. Despite his laid-back rehearsal approach, Kapil Sharma’s shows have achieved tremendous success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

The clip then smoothly transitioned to Kapil on stage, captivating the enthusiastic audience. Along with delivering his signature jokes, the actor impressed everyone with his musical talent as he sang the popular Bollywood song Kajra Mohabbat Wala and fulfilled a request to perform one of Sidhu Moosewala’s songs.

The reel has left fans and many of Kapil’s industry colleagues amazed. Reacting to the post, The Kapil Sharma Show’s judge Archana Puran Singh commented, “Wow. So much love, Mindblowing!" Actress Mahhi Vij responded with excitement, “Woohoo bhai ka jalwa." On the other hand, comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi expressed admiration with several heart emoticons.

Starting his US tour in Dallas, Kapil Sharma received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from a sizable audience. The shows have been a resounding success, with the excitement of the crowds escalating as he made his way from Chicago to New Jersey. The next destination on their itinerary is Florida as per the scheduled plan. In addition to the US tour, Kapil Sharma recently made an announcement that his team would be embarking on their next tour in the UK in August.

The team comprises of Kiku Sharda, Kangna Sharma, Vikalp Mehta, Anukalp Goswami, and others. Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show featured live interactions with audiences and celebrities from diverse backgrounds, aired on Sony TV. However, the show has recently gone off-air, and it will be replaced by India’s Got Talent, starting on July 29.