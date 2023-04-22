Kapil Sharma's Show Is 'Shoshebaazi', Has 'No Real-World Value'; Rapper Raftaar Makes BIG Claims

Indian Rapper Raftaar recently made an appearance on YouTuber Dank Rishu’s live stream where he discussed The Kapil Sharma Show, took indirect digs at Yo Yo Honey Singh, and shared his opinions on the now-disbanded band Mafia Mundeer. However, his statements about Kapil Sharma Show have gone viral now, where he referred to the reality show as ‘Shoshebaazi’.

Raftaar was asked about his time on The Kapil Sharma Show when he shared that it is all about ‘showoff’. The rapper went on to say that the show only helps in building reputation and added that it does not have ‘real world value’. “Basically kya hota hai, dekh humne kaam kar liya, wahan jaakar yeh dikhana hota hai ke hum bahut bade hai (Basically what happens, we do the work but when we go there, we have to show that we are big people)," Raftaar said.

“Shoshebaazi hai, junta ke saamne izzat ban jaati hai, bahut bade lagte hai, ghar pe jab maa baap dekhte hai, woh kehte hai ‘Woh The Kapil Sharma Show pe aaya tha,’ gali-kooche mein hawa ban jaati hai warna uska real-world value kuch nahi hai (It’s all show-off, helps build reputation in front of the public, you look big, even parents proudly say he had appeared on the show, people start to talk about it though that person has no real value otherwise)," he added.

Taking a further dig at the Kapil Sharma Show, Raftaar argued people might not have enough money in their bank but they start to think they have achieved a lot in life if they grace this comedy show.

However, reportedly, the part where Raftaar slammed the show, has now been deleted from the live stream. The Kapil Sharma Show earlier made headlines, especially after comedian Krushna Abhishek’s exit. Reportedly, the comedian quit the show due to monetary issues.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the ongoing season of The Kapil Sharma Show is likely to go off-air in the month of June. However, there has been no clarity on the same as of now. Addressing the same, Kapil recently told ETimes, “It is not finalised yet. We have to go to the USA for our live in tour in July and we will see what to do around that time. Having said that, even that’s too far.”

