'Karan Kundrra Is All Set For Marriage But...': Tejasswi Prakash Opens Up On Their Marriage Plans

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples. The two are often asked about their wedding plans. However, the Naagin 6 actress has now finally revealed that it is she who is ‘taking time’. Recently, Tejasswi confirmed that Karan is ready for married and shared that they will announce their wedding once she is ready too.

“Karan is all set for marriage, but I am taking my time. The day I would tell him I am ready to get married, we shall tie the knot. We would inform all our fans about it, who have given us so much love and happiness," she said as quoted by TellyChakkar.

This is not the first time that Tejasswi Prakash has opened up about her marriage plans. Earlier also, Tejasswi mentioned that she wants to keep her marriage plans ‘secret’ and does not want to talk about it until it actually happens. She also admitted that getting married is ‘very important’ to her.

“I am in love. I am a little superstitious. I feel the more I talk about it, the more people tend to take the jinx off the beautiful things in your life. So, getting married is a very important thing in my life. I don’t think I would like to talk about it until it actually happens. I would like to keep it a secret. We are going strong, and I am enjoying each other’s company," Tejasswi told Zoom TV.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met inside Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love with each other. Since then, they have become everyone’s favourite. Last year, Karan also admitted that he is ‘bored and tired’ of the marriage question and told News18 Showsha exclusively, “I understand where it comes from. I understand that a lot of people love us together and there are a lot. They want to see us together, they want this love story to culminate. I don’t think I can ever be bothered with this question. Bored? Yes, because everybody I meet, I come on sets and they are also like ‘Kab kar rahe ho?’ It is a very beautiful feeling because there are so many people who are genuinely attached to this love story."