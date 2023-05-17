Karan Kundrra Kisses Tejasswi Prakash On Entertainment Ki Raat Sets; PDA Moment Caught On Camera

Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will be gracing the upcoming episode of Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull. The two actors shot for the episode on Tuesday when they were also joined by their Bigg Boss co-contestant Rajiv Adatia among others. In a video that Rajiv shared on his Instagram stories, Karan and Tejasswi can be seen sharing a PDA moment.

In the clip, Karan Kundrra can be seen planting a kiss on Tejasswi Prakash’s cheeks as they were busy chatting with each other. Rajiv captured the moment and can be heard saying, “This happened to me in Bigg Boss and now I’m tired. They often do these lovey-dovey talks. It’s been two years and now I’m tired." “See it’s started again! @kkundrra @tejasswiprakash I’m big boss they did this all day long!!!!!!!" Rajiv wrote in the caption.

Earlier, Rajiv also took to his Instagram handle and dropped a group picture from the sets of Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull. Besides Karan and Tejasswi, the photo also featured Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Punit J Pathak and Vishal Aditya Singh.

Meanwhile, it was just yesterday that Tejasswi Prakash was snapped by the paparazzi outside the sets of Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull. She looked gorgeous in a printed, mint-hued skirt suit that she paired with a white tank top and nude sky-high heels. As she made her way towards the sets, paps called out to her, “Vahini, Vahini" which, in Marathi means sister-in-law, which refers to the wife of one’s brother. A video of the same had surfaced on social media too. Watch:

top videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Meanwhile, Tejasswi is currently also seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. On the other hand, her beau, Karan Kundrra is seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal along with Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani. However, the show is likely to go off-air soon.