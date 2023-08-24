CHANGE LANGUAGE
EXCLUSIVE: Karan Kundrra Opens Up On Marriage Plans With Tejasswi Prakash, 'No Offense But...'
EXCLUSIVE: Karan Kundrra Opens Up On Marriage Plans With Tejasswi Prakash, 'No Offense But...'

August 24, 2023

Karan Kundrra exclusively tells News18 Showsha that he and Tejasswi Prakash are going very strong and are unfazed by the questions around their marriage.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s love story is no secret. The two actors fell in love with each other in the Bigg Boss 15 house, and since then, have been ruling hearts and headlines. However, the two always get asked the inevitable “marriage" question.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Karan Kundrra shared that he and Tejasswi are going very strong and are unfazed by the questions around their marriage. “To be honest, if I start taking pressure, then I won’t be able to outperform. I am an artist and I am somebody who has to make some very critical decisions in my life," Karan told us.

Karan continued, “I have to worry about so many other things rather than the pressure. No offense but I cannot live my life if I take this pressure. (I am) Wise enough to know when what should happen. Neither the relationship has changed. We are pretty happy, sorted."

Karan further explained that his relationship with the Bigg Boss 15 winner has only become stronger in the last couple of years. “It has only become better because it is just so many things. Our shows went on together and ended together. We got time to travel, we did not get time to travel. We faced a lot of scenarios. So yeah, pretty strong," he added.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on the sets of Bigg Boss House and gradually developed feelings for each other. On the work front, Karan was last seen in the show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, while Tejasswi wrapped up Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 in July.

