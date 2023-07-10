Karan Kundrra Panics After GF Tejasswi Prakash Faints On The Set Of Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull; Watch

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples. Fans love their jodi and often shower love on them. They have been often papped in the city together. Today, we came across a video where Karan was seen fuming in anger when his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash fainted on the set of Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull.

The video immediately went viral on social media and fans were seen reacting to it. During the shoot, Tejasswi faints on the sets which made Karan Kundrra panic but then when she tells him it was a prank he gets angry and lashes out at everyone. He tells it’s not funny and that he wouldn’t take this. In the video, Karan is seen holding Tejasswi in his hands and asking the crew members to bring water. However, when the actress tries to calm him down but all in vain.

Fans have flooded the internet with messages. One of the fans wrote, “Possessive nhi hai it’s caring gesture caption kuch bhi likhte ho andi i watch ep he really very scared after when he knows she doing frank he did double prank but initial reaction is pure don’t name it for Possieve it’s caring.” Another wrote, “This is not possessive this is been protective towards your gf : change the caption.”

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan met in the 15th season of Bigg Boss where they confessed their love for one another. The pair have been inseparable since, becoming one of television’s most favourite couples. Their fun banter and care for each other have always won the hearts of the audience.

During an interview with the Hautterfly, Tejasswi recently said, “Me and Karan get a lot of questions about our wedding. Karan does understand that I am at a certain space in my professional life and he will only do it if and when I think I am ready. He knows what he wants in life and we are very secure like that in our relationship. So there is no pressure.” Sources said in December 2022 that the couple will soon be seen starring opposite each other in Mukesh Chhabra’s upcoming film which will also mark Tejasswi’s Bollywood debut. On the other hand, Karan has starred in some Hindi films such as Mubarakan and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.