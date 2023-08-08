Karan Kundrra 'Solely' Supports Bigg Boss OTT 2's Elvish Yadav

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is heading towards the grand finale with Salman Khan as the host. With only a week left, fans are leaving no stone unturned in supporting their favourite contestants, while many celebrities’ mainly former Bigg Boss contestants are also voicing their preferences. Now, former Bigg Boss contestant Karan Kundrra has once again made headlines by openly rooting for his favourite contender Elvish Yadav. A candid interaction between Karan Kundrra and the paparazzi captured in a video shared by Viral Bhayani showcased the actor’s steadfast support for Elvish Yadav. When quizzed about his favourite contestant in the game, Karan replied, “My support is solely for Elvish Yadav."

The actor was seen in the company of Tejaswi Prakash, maintaining his signature style with a printed white shirt and beige pants, complete with a fashionable cross-body bag.

This isn’t the first instance of Karan Kundrra supporting Elvish Yadav’s game. In the past, the actor had openly discussed his thoughts on the potential winner of the ongoing season. Karan Kundrra has consistently placed his faith in the YouTuber turned contestant, acknowledging his rapid progress and strategic brilliance despite entering the game as a wildcard participant just three weeks prior. The actor had even named Elvish Yadav among his top three contenders, placing with Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar. Karan highlighted Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar’s relentless dedication and commitment to the game from its inception.

Speaking of the show, Abhishek Malhan has already secured a spot as the first finalist of the season. The anticipation now revolves around who will join him in the finals. Speculation is rife, with the names of Pooja Bhatt and Elvish Yadav emerging as strong contenders. The remaining housemates vying for the finalist spots include Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, and Elvish Yadav.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s unbreakable bond has only grown stronger since their exit from the Bigg Boss 15 house. The dynamic duo took center stage at the dazzling Filmfare Middle East launch event in Dubai’s prestigious Danube Sports World. Amidst the glitz and glamour, they captivated the audience by unveiling the magazine’s cover.

Workwise, Karan’s most recent appearance was in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal co-starring Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani.